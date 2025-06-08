Keybanc Initiates Coverage of RingCentral (BMV:RNG) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of RingCentral (BMV:RNG) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,686K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,663K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 7,536K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,027K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 85.12% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 4,354K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 17.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,104K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 39.58% over the last quarter.

