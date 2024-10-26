Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Regency Centers (LSE:0KUT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Regency Centers (LSE:0KUT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is 77.48 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 71.44 GBX to a high of 84.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of 72.06 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is 1,296MM, a decrease of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KUT is 0.24%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 197,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 17,052K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,654K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,352K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KUT by 80.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,643K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,049K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KUT by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,923K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,566K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KUT by 40.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,031K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,159K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KUT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

