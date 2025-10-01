Keybanc Initiates Coverage of QXO (QXO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of QXO (NYSE:QXO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for QXO is $34.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.49% from its latest reported closing price of $19.06 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in QXO. This is an increase of 248 owner(s) or 79.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QXO is 0.90%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.33% to 654,512K shares. The put/call ratio of QXO is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 96,290K shares representing 14.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,409K shares , representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QXO by 19.02% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 46,909K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Partners GP holds 32,672K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,411K shares , representing an increase of 49.77%.

Invesco holds 27,562K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 24,390K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company.

