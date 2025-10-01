Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Pool (POOL) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Pool (NasdaqGS:POOL) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.55% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pool is $339.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $287.85 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.55% from its latest reported closing price of $310.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is 6,654MM, an increase of 26.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.21%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 49,816K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,459K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 57.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 117.31% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,210K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,206K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 80.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,151K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,067K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 17.93% over the last quarter.

