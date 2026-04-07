Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Permian Resources (PR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Permian Resources is $22.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of $21.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Permian Resources is 4,315MM, a decrease of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Resources. This is an decrease of 576 owner(s) or 50.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PR is 0.41%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.18% to 706,700K shares. The put/call ratio of PR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 30,910K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,410K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,147K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,998K shares , representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 54.47% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 25,154K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,671K shares , representing an increase of 53.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 131.98% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 21,049K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 19,291K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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