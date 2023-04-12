Keybanc Initiates Coverage of ZipRecruiter (ZIP) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 50.27% from its latest reported closing price of $16.63.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter is $944MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & holds 60K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 24.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 99.87% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 655K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 2.37% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 1.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.48%, a decrease of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.76% to 74,272K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

ZipRecruiter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZipRecruiter® is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

