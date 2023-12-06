Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Vital Energy (VTLE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.33% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is 74.55. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 70.33% from its latest reported closing price of 43.77.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is 1,472MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Energy. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTLE is 0.13%, an increase of 38.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.54% to 18,930K shares. The put/call ratio of VTLE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,130K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Aventail Capital Group holds 1,086K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 99.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 11,822.70% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 921K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 632K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 60.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 528K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 33.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 88.85% over the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information



Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

