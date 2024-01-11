Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Tetra Tech (TTEK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Tetra Tech (NasdaqGS:TTEK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.57% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tetra Tech is 199.41. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.57% from its latest reported closing price of 164.03.

The projected annual revenue for Tetra Tech is 3,233MM, a decrease of 13.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

Tetra Tech Declares $0.26 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 received the payment on December 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $164.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.66%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 0.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Tech. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEK is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.03% to 57,119K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEK is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,958K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 77.44% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,956K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,648K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 18.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,664K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,661K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Tetra Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. The Company is Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for its clients.

