Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) with Sector Weight Recommendation

On March 6, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Solaredge Technologies with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaredge Technologies is $374.16. The forecasts range from a low of $308.05 to a high of $474.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of $332.48.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,771K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,431K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,313K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,292K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,239K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 19.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaredge Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.44%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 51,456K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

