Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Schrodinger (SDGR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.47% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schrodinger is 49.19. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.47% from its latest reported closing price of 32.26.

The projected annual revenue for Schrodinger is 272MM, an increase of 36.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schrodinger. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDGR is 0.16%, a decrease of 31.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 65,111K shares. The put/call ratio of SDGR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,982K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,685K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 42.40% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,507K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,792K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,951K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 77.84% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,836K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares, representing a decrease of 24.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 47.23% over the last quarter.

Schrodinger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

