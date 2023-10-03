Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Rockwell Automation (ROK) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.96% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 323.59. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.96% from its latest reported closing price of 283.95.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 8,963MM, an increase of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.30%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 107,157K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,869K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 20.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,583K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,735K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,682K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 710.53% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,663K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

