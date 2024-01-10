Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Quanta Services (PWR) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.60% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is 217.57. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.60% from its latest reported closing price of 204.10.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 20,011MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.43%, a decrease of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 161,836K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,640K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,690K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,086K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 8.97% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 6,408K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,528K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quanta Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

