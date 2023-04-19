Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is $15.95. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 61.10% from its latest reported closing price of $9.90.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is $2,724MM, a decrease of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HART - IQ Healthy Hearts ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 55.64% over the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHK - Schwab 1000 Index ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 21.30% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 52.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive, Inc.. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.29%, an increase of 105.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 344,752K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

