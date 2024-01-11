Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Parsons (PSN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is 71.17. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of 63.46.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,735MM, a decrease of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 10.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.24%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 110,782K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 59,791K shares representing 57.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,296K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 16.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,991K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,716K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,493K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,361K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Parsons Background Information

Parsons Background Information

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

