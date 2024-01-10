Keybanc Initiates Coverage of MYR Group (MYRG) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of MYR Group (NasdaqGS:MYRG) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.65% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYR Group is 159.63. The forecasts range from a low of 145.44 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.65% from its latest reported closing price of 136.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MYR Group is 3,259MM, a decrease of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.23%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 16,954K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 2.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 706K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 43.09% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 661K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 43.98% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 560K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 3.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 1.19% over the last quarter.

MYR Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.