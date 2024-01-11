Keybanc Initiates Coverage of MasTec (MTZ) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasTec is 67.97. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of 74.75.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 14,076MM, an increase of 20.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.29%, a decrease of 32.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 71,485K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,964K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 26.18% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,658K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 32.06% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 3,072K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,555K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing an increase of 32.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

