Keybanc Initiates Coverage of KBR (KBR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of KBR (NYSE:KBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.41% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBR is 69.70. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.41% from its latest reported closing price of 53.86.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 8,282MM, an increase of 21.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

KBR Declares $0.14 Dividend

On October 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $53.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBR is 0.50%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 174,510K shares. The put/call ratio of KBR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,718K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 91.32% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,044K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,381K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 494.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,217K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,185K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,906K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 4.55% over the last quarter.

KBR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KBR Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

