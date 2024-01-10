Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Jacobs Solutions (J) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.13% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jacobs Solutions is 156.14. The forecasts range from a low of 138.37 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.13% from its latest reported closing price of 131.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jacobs Solutions is 16,114MM, a decrease of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jacobs Solutions. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J is 0.29%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 121,800K shares. The put/call ratio of J is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,349K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,225K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,034K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 16.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,915K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 18.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,696K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.