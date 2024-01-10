Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Fluor (FLR) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.33% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is 46.24. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.33% from its latest reported closing price of 38.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 17,310MM, an increase of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 10.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.31%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 171,702K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,808K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,564K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 32.98% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,123K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares, representing a decrease of 17.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,713K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 31.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,481K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 25.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,437K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 28.78% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.