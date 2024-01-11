Keybanc Initiates Coverage of EMCOR Group (EME) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCOR Group is 247.35. The forecasts range from a low of 237.35 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of 218.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EMCOR Group is 12,112MM, an increase of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1159 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCOR Group. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.39%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 50,819K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,446K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EME by 20.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,473K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 13.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,461K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 16.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,213K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,069K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 62.52% over the last quarter.

Emcor Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.