Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Dycom Industries (DY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is 127.73. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of 115.39.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is 4,115MM, a decrease of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.26%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 31,359K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 3,244K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 2.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,980K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,821K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,312K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,043K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

