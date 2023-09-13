Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Douglas Emmett (DEI) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is 13.97. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.13% from its latest reported closing price of 13.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,048MM, an increase of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 11.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.71% to 220,199K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 3.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,923K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 1.07% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 15.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,727K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,296K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 118.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,254K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.