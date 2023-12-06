Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.09% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 130.24. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.09% from its latest reported closing price of 138.68.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 5,109MM, a decrease of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

Digital Realty Trust Declares $1.22 Dividend

On November 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share ($4.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 19, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.22 per share.

At the current share price of $138.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.65%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 345,913K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 3.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 23,444K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,860K shares, representing a decrease of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,649K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,011K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,378K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,349K shares, representing an increase of 35.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 54.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,430K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,086K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 14.49% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 9,255K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,554K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

