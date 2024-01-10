Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Comfort Systems USA (FIX) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.90% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is 202.72. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.90% from its latest reported closing price of 198.94.

The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,636MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

Comfort Systems USA Declares $0.25 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 received the payment on November 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $198.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.37%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 43,999K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,416K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 3.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,279K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,766K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,317K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 89.61% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,188K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

Comfort Systems USA Background Information

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

