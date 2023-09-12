Keybanc Initiates Coverage of City Office REIT (CIO) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.28% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for City Office REIT is 7.24. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 42.28% from its latest reported closing price of 5.09.

The projected annual revenue for City Office REIT is 182MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Office REIT. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIO is 0.05%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 32,364K shares. The put/call ratio of CIO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newtyn Management holds 3,060K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 49.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 92.31% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,866K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,742K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 38.31% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,649K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 39.23% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,287K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing a decrease of 18.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 32.84% over the last quarter.

City Office REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.5 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

