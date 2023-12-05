Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Certara (CERT) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Certara is 17.49. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.72.

The projected annual revenue for Certara is 383MM, an increase of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Certara. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 129,871K shares. The put/call ratio of CERT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,191K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,392K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 69.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,230K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,396K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,151K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,073K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,130K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 15.25% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,068K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Certara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past six years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

