Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.69% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is 4.91. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.69% from its latest reported closing price of 4.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust is 519MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 172,635K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,628K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 1,336.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,001K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,505K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,544K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 34.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,483K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,437K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,709K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 1,260.66% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.