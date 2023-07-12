Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Alpha Teknova (TKNO) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha Teknova is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 129.58% from its latest reported closing price of 3.11.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha Teknova is 47MM, an increase of 20.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Teknova. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKNO is 0.02%, a decrease of 67.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 5,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,249K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKNO by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 768K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKNO by 92.88% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 643K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 373K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 49.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKNO by 62.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 33.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKNO by 27.65% over the last quarter.

Alpha Teknova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in the life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high quality, custom, made-to-order products on short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.

