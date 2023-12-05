Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Absci (ABSI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 246.94% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Absci is 6.80. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 246.94% from its latest reported closing price of 1.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is 18MM, an increase of 159.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.01%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 34,305K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,031K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,974K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,708K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 5.96% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,601K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,307K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.