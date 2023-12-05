Keybanc Initiates Coverage of AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Keybanc initiated coverage of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 383.62% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 383.62% from its latest reported closing price of 4.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is 121MM, an increase of 139.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 12.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCL is 0.48%, a decrease of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 129,776K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCL is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 26,205K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 20,763K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,450K shares, representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 10,624K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,420K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,480K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.