Keybanc Initiates Coverage of NiSource (NI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of NiSource (NYSE:NI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for NiSource is $49.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $46.50 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NiSource is 6,052MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource. This is an decrease of 693 owner(s) or 45.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NI is 0.10%, an increase of 62.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.56% to 444,257K shares. The put/call ratio of NI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 36,825K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,264K shares , representing a decrease of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NI by 42.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,459K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,214K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 10,349K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,032K shares , representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 9,430K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,528K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,167K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 6.01% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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