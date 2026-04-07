Keybanc Initiates Coverage of National Fuel Gas (NFG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.27% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for National Fuel Gas is $102.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from its latest reported closing price of $95.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Fuel Gas is 2,767MM, an increase of 16.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Fuel Gas. This is an decrease of 469 owner(s) or 42.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFG is 0.11%, an increase of 59.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.05% to 75,116K shares. The put/call ratio of NFG is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Energy Income Partners holds 2,561K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 2,355K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,816K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,799K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,666K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing a decrease of 28.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 86.97% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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