Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Murphy USA (MUSA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.65% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Murphy USA is $538.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $619.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.65% from its latest reported closing price of $482.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy USA is 24,199MM, an increase of 35.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUSA is 0.28%, an increase of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 20,919K shares. The put/call ratio of MUSA is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 598K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 0.32% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 554K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 85.80% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 529K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 27.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Murphy USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

