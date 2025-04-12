Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Murphy USA (BMV:MUSA1) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Murphy USA (BMV:MUSA1) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUSA1 is 0.25%, an increase of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 29,583K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA1 by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 598K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA1 by 0.32% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 554K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA1 by 85.80% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 529K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA1 by 27.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA1 by 5.52% over the last quarter.

