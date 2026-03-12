Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.87% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Life Time Group Holdings is $40.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.87% from its latest reported closing price of $26.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life Time Group Holdings is 3,029MM, an increase of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Time Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 249 owner(s) or 39.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTH is 0.24%, an increase of 18.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.20% to 186,120K shares. The put/call ratio of LTH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 24,906K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 17,831K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,101K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,027K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,864K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 4,394K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 8.65% over the last quarter.

