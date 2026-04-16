Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of Kaiser Aluminum (NasdaqGS:KALU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.51% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is $127.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.51% from its latest reported closing price of $144.08 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is 4,399MM, an increase of 30.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 77.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an decrease of 236 owner(s) or 46.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.06%, an increase of 59.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.77% to 15,738K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delaware Management Holdings holds 908K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 593K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 564K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares , representing a decrease of 36.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 35.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 482K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 42.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 24.33% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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