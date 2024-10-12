Keybanc Initiates Coverage of InnovAge Holding (INNV) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of InnovAge Holding (NasdaqGS:INNV) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.80% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for InnovAge Holding is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InnovAge Holding is 833MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in InnovAge Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INNV is 0.07%, an increase of 26.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 20,639K shares. The put/call ratio of INNV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,777K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 4,469K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 7.86% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,148K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,767K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

InnovAge Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Its mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Its patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care its participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors—"Win." InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,600 participants across 17 centers in five states.

