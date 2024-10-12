Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Humana (HUM) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.94% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Humana is $399.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $352.49 to a high of $460.95. The average price target represents an increase of 54.94% from its latest reported closing price of $258.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 112,600MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.36%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 132,335K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,600K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,495K shares , representing a decrease of 19.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,309K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,806K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,227K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 78.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 385.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,093K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

