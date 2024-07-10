Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Hillenbrand (HI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.11% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hillenbrand is $59.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 57.11% from its latest reported closing price of $37.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hillenbrand is 3,503MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hillenbrand. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HI is 0.22%, an increase of 110.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 76,231K shares. The put/call ratio of HI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,754K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,788K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares , representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 14.08% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,031K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,844K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 18.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,246K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Hillenbrand Background Information

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. The Company pursues profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for its shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America.

