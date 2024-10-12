Keybanc Initiates Coverage of HCA Healthcare (HCA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.53% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare is $408.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $363.60 to a high of $477.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.53% from its latest reported closing price of $394.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Healthcare is 67,071MM, a decrease of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,071 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.37%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 183,290K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 11,521K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,780K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,504K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 9.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,210K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,974K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 4,581K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.