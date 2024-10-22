Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Flex (FLEX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Flex (NasdaqGS:FLEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.95% Upside

As of September 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flex is $38.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.54 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from its latest reported closing price of $34.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flex is 32,496MM, an increase of 25.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.39%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 512,890K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 44,286K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,765K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,082K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,781K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 84.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 26,529K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,641K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 61.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 24,588K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,168K shares , representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 43.36% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 16,256K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,175K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Flex Background Information



Flex is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

