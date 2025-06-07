Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Fastly (BMV:FSLY) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Fastly (BMV:FSLY) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 27.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.33%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.50% to 64,451K shares.

Legal & General Group holds 8,652K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,026K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 57.13% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 7,178K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing an increase of 45.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 19.53% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Cybersecurity ETF holds 7,178K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing an increase of 45.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 21.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,926K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,552K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 24.14% over the last quarter.

