Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Evolent Health (EVH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.91% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $43.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 58.91% from its latest reported closing price of $27.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is 2,046MM, a decrease of 13.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.22%, an increase of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 155,127K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,169K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,854K shares , representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 89.56% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 8,515K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing an increase of 32.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,761K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares , representing an increase of 41.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 35.29% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,026K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,355K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 91.87% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

