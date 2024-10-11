Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Encompass Health (EHC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.00% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is $102.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from its latest reported closing price of $93.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is 5,080MM, an increase of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.33%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 115,850K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,892K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,031K shares , representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,091K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 5.64% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,889K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 1.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,132K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Encompass Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

