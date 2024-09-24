Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Dayforce (DAY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.19% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dayforce is $71.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of $59.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dayforce is 1,757MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dayforce. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAY is 0.09%, an increase of 20.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 232,682K shares. The put/call ratio of DAY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,310K shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,055K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,088K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,589K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,868K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,194K shares , representing a decrease of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 14,543K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,276K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,311K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,467K shares , representing an increase of 23.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Dayforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ceridian is a global human capital management technology company serving more than 50 countries. our offering includes the award winning, cloud-based dayforce hcm, global solutions, and small business payroll. ceridian. makes work life better™ for more information about ceridian solutions call 1-800-729-7655 or visit www.ceridian.com.

