Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Chime Financial (CHYM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of Chime Financial (NasdaqGS:CHYM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.97% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chime Financial is $33.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.97% from its latest reported closing price of $22.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chime Financial is 2,665MM, an increase of 21.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chime Financial. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHYM is 1.87%, an increase of 47.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.65% to 283,266K shares. The put/call ratio of CHYM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 52,269K shares representing 15.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 27,215K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,247K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHYM by 23.66% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 21,260K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,209K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHYM by 60.14% over the last quarter.

Msop Gp, L.l.c. holds 17,443K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

Tiger Global Management holds 14,192K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,471K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHYM by 54.66% over the last quarter.

