Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Casey's General Stores (BMV:CASY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Casey's General Stores (BMV:CASY) with a Overweight recommendation.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,776K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 9.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,205K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,163K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 989K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 7.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 4.83% over the last quarter.

