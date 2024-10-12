Keybanc Initiates Coverage of BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of BrightSpring Health Services (NasdaqGS:BTSG) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.53% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for BrightSpring Health Services is $16.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 6.53% from its latest reported closing price of $15.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSpring Health Services is 9,643MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpring Health Services. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 20.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTSG is 0.28%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 206,981K shares. The put/call ratio of BTSG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 81,340K shares representing 47.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance holds 34,860K shares representing 20.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

8 Knots Management holds 8,212K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,779K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,165K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

