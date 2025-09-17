Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Avient (AVNT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.26% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avient is $43.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $35.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avient is 3,812MM, an increase of 17.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avient. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNT is 0.20%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 127,050K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNT is 3.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,590K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,804K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,518K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,038K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 36.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,981K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 17.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,941K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.