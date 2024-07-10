Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Atkore (ATKR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atkore is $194.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $184.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $129.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atkore is 3,928MM, an increase of 16.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.39%, an increase of 133.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 48,647K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,340K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 52.22% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,218K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 3.47% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,177K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 5.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 938K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Atkore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atkore is forging a future where its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

